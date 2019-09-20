Climate Strike by the Rising Bay
Climate Strike by the Rising Bay

Mark Fiore

The "Global Climate Strike" hit the Bay Area on Friday, with marchers young and old (mostly young) hitting the streets in a challenge to both corporations and adult leadership on climate change.

Thousands of people filled the streets of downtown San Francisco, and the mood I witnessed was upbeat and creative. (Some of the best protest signs I've witnessed have been at climate marches.)

Here's hoping recurring marches filled with energized young people will help save the world's bacon before it's too late.

