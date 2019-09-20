New Artistic Director Takes The Helm Of Berkeley Repertory Theatre
New Artistic Director Takes The Helm Of Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Lily Jamali
The Berkeley Repertory Theatre is one of California's biggest regional theatres. (Kirk Abbott/Wikimedia Commons)

One of the state’s biggest regional theaters - Berkeley Rep - premiered its first show under new artistic director Johanna Pfaelzer. The Berkeley native has just moved back after spending years in New York, where she helped bring “Hamilton” and “American Idiot” to the stage.

