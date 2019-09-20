Fresno Becomes Latest City To Support DACA
Fresno Becomes Latest City To Support DACA

Monica Velez
KVPR
Thousands of immigrants and supporters join the Defend DACA March to oppose the President Trump order to end DACA in Los Angeles, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Fresno will join more than 40 cities in the country that support three DACA cases going before the Supreme Court in November. Two years ago President Trump issued an order to wind down the program which protects immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

