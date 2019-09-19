Trump Needles San Francisco Over Homeless 'Pollution'

Mentioning needles going into the ocean and threatening EPA action, President Trump said San Francisco is in "total violation" due to pollution from homeless people.

I'm all for keeping waste and needles out of the ocean but it is jaw-dropping that Trump would criticize San Francisco over an environmental issue. (And, yes, I know jaw-dropping is what the president always intends.)

While some filth in our ocean and getting stuck with a needle at the beach would be awful, remember that the current administration recently killed the Clean Power Act, as well as scores of other rules and regulations.

Trump's own EPA analyzed the Obama-era Clean Power Plan and determined it would prevent 4,500 premature deaths every year by 2030.

The EPA recently replaced the previous climate plan with the new "Affordable Clean Energy" rule, that would cause *only* 1,400 premature deaths every year.