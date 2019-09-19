Climate-related events like heat waves and wildfires are getting worse. A new study finds that the costs of those events are rising into the hundreds of billions of dollars.
New Study Finds Climate-Related Disasters Are Costing Billions
The Camp Fire consumed entire neighborhoods in Paradise, California. A massive federal report says climate change is contributing to larger wildfires as well as other deadly extreme weather. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
