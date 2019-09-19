Los Angeles Traffic Memorial Art Installations

The city of Los Angeles is trying to raise awareness about the human toll of distracted or unsafe driving. They're setting up rainbow halo memorials to honor victims of traffic collisions. It’s a disc that refracts sunlight into a rainbow pattern on the sidewalk. Host Saul Gonzalez was at the unveiling of the first of these memorials in the San Fernando Valley.
