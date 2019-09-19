Los Angeles Traffic Memorial Art Installations
Search
X
Donate
News

Los Angeles Traffic Memorial Art Installations

1 min
Saul Gonzalez
The city of Los Angeles is trying to raise awareness about the human toll of distracted or unsafe driving. (Robyn Beck/Getty Images)

The city of Los Angeles is trying to raise awareness about the human toll of distracted or unsafe driving. They're setting up rainbow halo memorials to honor victims of traffic collisions. It’s a disc that refracts sunlight into a rainbow pattern on the sidewalk. Host Saul Gonzalez was at the unveiling of the first of these memorials in the San Fernando Valley.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.