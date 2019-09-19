Officials in Chico will weigh a plan that would change local residents’ relationship with Pacific Gas & Electric Company. Used in a few other California cities, ‘Community Choice Aggregation’ creates a new body that would buy electricity from producers. It would still be delivered by PG&E. Currently, PG&E buys electricity from power plant owners and distributes it.
Chico Could Go Its Own Way With Electricity
1 min
PG&E crews work to restore utility services in Paradise on Feb. 1, 2019, in the wake of last fall's Camp Fire, California's deadliest and most destructive blaze in modern history. PG&E has conceded it expects investigators to conclude that its equipment started the blaze. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
News
