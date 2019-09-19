Pelosi Unveils Plan to Lower Prescription Drug Costs — a Rare Priority Shared With Trump

Updated at 11:20 a.m. ET

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled her long-anticipated plan to lower the cost of prescription drugs on Thursday. It is a priority shared by President Trump, fueling a glimmer of hope a deal to be had on the issue ahead of the 2020 elections.

"It is transformative," Pelosi said of her plan."We do hope to have White House buy-in."

The speaker's proposal calls for the federal government, through the health and human services secretary, to annually negotiate prices for the top 250 most expensive drugs on the market that don't have at least two competitors. The price determined by the negotiations would be available to all purchasers, not just Medicare beneficiaries.