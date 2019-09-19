Trump Calls Intel Whistleblower Complaint 'Fake News;' Dems Demand Answers

Updated at 12:13 p.m. ET

President Trump denied on Thursday he said anything inappropriate to a foreign leader, as reportedly alleged by a government whistleblower.

According to a report in the Washington Post, Trump, in a phone call with an unnamed foreign leader, made an unspecified promise that so alarmed one member of the intelligence community that it yielded a complaint with the inspector general.

That IG, Michael Atkinson, met behind closed doors with the House intelligence committee on Thursday. Its chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., had complained about the administration withholding information from the rightful oversight of Congress.

Atkinson did not discuss the substance of the complaint, according to one person familiar with the closed session on Thursday, which continued through the morning.