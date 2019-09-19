The State Capitol Almost Moved to Berkeley and All It Got Was This Sweet Bear Fountain
Search
X
Donate
Bay Curious

The State Capitol Almost Moved to Berkeley and All It Got Was This Sweet Bear Fountain

10 min
Maggie Galloway
The bears facing different cardinal directions support the Fountain at the Circle on Marin Avenue in Berkeley.  (Maggie Galloway/KQED)

If you’re in Berkeley and wander far enough up Marin Avenue, there’s no doubt you’ll run into the Fountain at the Circle. The grand Beaux Arts fountain has become a symbol of the neighborhood and has inspired numerous paintings and drawings. It even has its own Berkeley Public Library card design.

But this fountain also symbolizes a big moment in Berkeley's history, and how one developer’s dream almost changed California history forever.

Reported by Maggie Galloway.

Bay Curious is made by Olivia Allen-Price, Jessica Placzek and Katie McMurran. Additional support from Julie Caine, Suzie Racho, Pat Yollin, Carly Severn, and Bianca Hernandez.

Theme music by Pat Mesiti-Miller.

Sponsored

Ask us a question or sign up for our newsletter at BayCurious.org.

Follow Olivia Allen-Price on Twitter @oallenprice.

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.