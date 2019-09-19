The State Capitol Almost Moved to Berkeley and All It Got Was This Sweet Bear Fountain

If you’re in Berkeley and wander far enough up Marin Avenue, there’s no doubt you’ll run into the Fountain at the Circle. The grand Beaux Arts fountain has become a symbol of the neighborhood and has inspired numerous paintings and drawings. It even has its own Berkeley Public Library card design.

But this fountain also symbolizes a big moment in Berkeley's history, and how one developer’s dream almost changed California history forever.

Reported by Maggie Galloway.

