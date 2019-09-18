After Slashing HUD Budget, Ben Carson Sees No Reason for Homelessness

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson toured a San Francisco public housing project on Tuesday, saying there's no reason to have homelessness.

The Trump administration proposed dramatic budget cuts for public housing in 2020, including cuts in programs and operating funds specifically targeted to public housing.

Oh, and lets not forget the administration's plan to boot undocumented immigrants from subsidized housing.

I guess "self-sufficiency" (particularly the kind that cuts billions from housing assistance while affording the secretary a $31,000 dining set) is more Ben Carson's thing.