President Trump arrived in California yesterday for his fourth visit to the state as president. He attended fundraisers yesterday in both Palo Alto and Beverly Hills, and later today he heads to San Diego for another fundraiser. Of course, by coming to California, Trump is visiting a state where his name, his policies and his administration are toxic to many.
President Trump Visits California, a Blue State That Loves to Sue Him
2 min
President Donald Trump speaks during a Made in America showcase on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.