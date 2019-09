The California Report's host Saul Gonzalez catches up with the executive director of Plug-In America, Joel Levin, to discuss his companies push for state-wide adoption of electric cars. New numbers out show, electric vehicle sales in the state shot up more than 60% in the first half of this year. But, electric vehicles still account for only a fraction of the total number of cars on the road.

Joel Levin, Guest, Plug-In America