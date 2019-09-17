Impact Of Wildfires On Watersheds
Impact Of Wildfires On Watersheds

Lily JamaliDanielle Venton
A fire truck drives along Highway 299 as the Carr Fire continues to burn near Whiskeytown, California, on July 28, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

California gets 70 percent of its drinking water from the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and a group of researchers from Lawrence Berkeley Labs recently did a study to find out how wildfires are impacting these water resources. To learn more, The California Report Host Lily Jamali speaks with KQED science reporter, Danielle Venton.

