California gets 70 percent of its drinking water from the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and a group of researchers from Lawrence Berkeley Labs recently did a study to find out how wildfires are impacting these water resources. To learn more, The California Report Host Lily Jamali speaks with KQED science reporter, Danielle Venton.
Impact Of Wildfires On Watersheds
1 min
A fire truck drives along Highway 299 as the Carr Fire continues to burn near Whiskeytown, California, on July 28, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.