S.F. Adds 60 New Beds at Division Circle Navigation Center

There are now 60 additional beds available at a multiservice homeless shelter in the city's Mission District, an expansion that inspired a visit Monday from San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Breed toured the Division Circle Navigation Center, which opened just over a year ago and now offers 186 beds for homeless residents. The center also recently opened a new clinic and community space as well as expanded bathroom facilities.

The mayor was noticeably excited about the center's expanded capacity. It brings the number of shelter beds created under her watch to nearly 350, inching her one step closer to the 1,000 new shelter beds she has promised to add by the end of 2020.

"If we’re going to address the issue, we have to make sure that there are places like this to make sure that people can get settled and get their lives back on the right path," Breed said. "This could happen to any of us at any given time. None of us are immune."

Unlike traditional homeless shelters, navigation centers offer a range of substance abuse and mental health services, and aim to connect residents to employment and housing opportunities. They are also open around the clock, allowing residents to stay during the day and bring their pets and belongings.

San Francisco opened its first homeless navigation center in 2015 and currently operates six throughout the city.

Breed was joined by Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan, who is interested in opening a similar multiservice homeless shelter in his city. There are more than 500 homeless people in Vallejo and only one small church-run homeless shelter, a discrepancy that prompted the city last year to declare a homeless shelter emergency, said Sampayan.