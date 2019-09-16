Remembering Kristy Finstad
Remembering Kristy Finstad

Erika Mahoney, KAZU
Truth, a Truth Aquatics vessel and a sister boat to the Conception, is docked in Santa Barbara. The Conception burned and sank on Sep. 2, killing 34 people. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s been two weeks since the devastating dive boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast that left 34 people dead. On board the boat “Conception” were scientists, photographers, parents and their kids, and the trip’s dive master: a marine biologist. From KAZU in the Monterey Bay area, Erika Mahoney has this remembrance of Kristy Finstad.

