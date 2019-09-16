Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez on AB-5 and Anti-Vaccine Protests
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez on AB-5 and Anti-Vaccine Protests

Lily Jamali
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, chairs the powerful Assembly appropriations committee. (Bert Johnson/KQED)

The California Report's Lily Jamali talks with Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego about AB-5, legislation she championed that would make it harder for ride-hailing companies to classify drivers as contractors. What comes next as one of its main targets, Uber, digs in its heels? And what does the incident on the state Senate floor say about security at the capitol?

