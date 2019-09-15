United Auto Workers to Begin Nationwide Strike Before Midnight Sunday

The United Auto Workers (UAW) announced that a nationwide strike will begin just before midnight on Sunday. The move comes after failing to agree to a new contract with General Motors over wages, health care and profit-sharing.

Production across the U.S. is expected to be halted, affecting nearly 50,000 workers, which is anticipated to idle U.S. production until both sides agree to a new contract.

"At midnight tonight, the picket lines will go up," said the UAW's Brian Rothenberg at a news conference in Detroit on Sunday. "But basically, when the morning shift would have reported for work, they won't be there. The picket lines are being set up."

On Saturday, union officials allowed their contract to lapse just before midnight. GM leadership has sought to slash the company's health care costs, but union leadership said workers refuse to agree to a contract that makes health care more expensive.

"While we are fighting for better wages, affordable quality health care, and job security, GM refuses to put hard working Americans ahead of their record profits," UAW Vice President Terry Dittes said in a statement. "We don't take this lightly."