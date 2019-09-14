Uber to Pull Jump Bikes From San Diego and Atlanta

Uber's bright red Jump bikes will no longer be seen on the streets of San Diego and Atlanta.

The company has confirmed it will soon pull its ride-share bikes from those two cities. Over the summer, both San Diego and Atlanta ratcheted up regulations on shareable bikes and electric scooters.

The company's bikes are also temporarily unavailable in Providence, R.I., according to Uber spokesman Matthew Wing. The company also stopped bike-sharing in Dallas and San Antonio earlier this summer, after announcing it would close down in Staten Island, N.Y.

The move comes at a tough time for Uber. The company laid off more than 400 workers earlier this week, as the ride-hailing company continues to struggle financially.

At the same time, there have been clashes in many communities over shareable electric scooters and bikes from companies like Uber, Bird and Lime. Neighborhood advocates say the bikes and scooters clutter cities and cause public safety concerns. Some communities have banned the use of these scooters and bikes at night.