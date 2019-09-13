Train Kills Two Homeless Men Crossing Tracks in West Berkeley
Search
X
Donate
News

Train Kills Two Homeless Men Crossing Tracks in West Berkeley

Frances Dinkelspiel
Berkeleyside
Two men were struck and killed crossing railroad track's near Berkeley's Amtrak stop.  (Berkeleyside)

Update Sept. 13: The two men who were struck and killed by an Amtrak train in West Berkeley Thursday night had been living in nearby homeless encampments and had been evicted from their tents this week, according to Andrea Henson, an advocate who has been working with them.

One of the men, with a nickname of Jupiter, had been living by the Seabreeze Market and Deli at 598 University Ave., she said. Caltrans cleared out an encampment there on Thursday.

The other man, known as Fixie, had been living at the “Downstairs” encampment by the University Avenue overpass, she said. Caltrans had cleared that encampment Wednesday.

Barbara Brust, another longtime advocate for those without permanent shelter, said that it had been very hot on Thursday and the people evicted from their tents this week had no shelter and no access to water. They were also under tremendous stress, which may have contributed to their decision to cross the train tracks when they did, she said.

“I can’t imagine you would have two people crossing the tracks in their best of minds making that mistake,” said Brust. “They were not at their peak performance.”

Sponsored

The Alameda County coroner’s office is not releasing the men’s names yet. The office has identified one victim but still needs to notify next of kin. The other man had not been officially identified as of 9 a.m., according to a spokeswoman.

Original story: Two people were struck and killed by a train Thursday night, according to Berkeley Police Lt. Dave Lindenau.

Officials from Amtrak, which runs trains through the East Bay, called police at 8:15 p.m. to report that two people had been hit, said Lindenau. The incident happened near the Amtrak station at University Avenue between Fourth Street and Second Street, he said.

Lindenau did not have more information about the people killed as railroad investigators are handling the matter, he said.

The Berkeley Fire Department also responded to the call, according to Brian Harryman, the on-duty battalion chief for BFD. Fire officials talked to the train driver, who had brought the train to a stop on the tracks near Bancroft Way and Fourth Street. The engineer knew he had struck the people and said it took him a quarter-mile to stop the train.

“We don’t know where they came from,” said Harryman. “We don’t even know the direction they were walking on the tracks when they were struck.”

The Capitol Corridor Twitter account put out this message:

Editor’s note: This article originally stated that Berkeleyside was reaching out to Union Pacific RR for information.

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.