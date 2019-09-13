The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the right of the Trump Administration to stop most migrants, many of whom are from Central America, from seeking asylum in the United States. That’s going to affect thousands of migrants who journeyed to Tijuana to try to cross the border and to have their asylum petitions heard by U.S. authorities.
ACLU: Supreme Court Ruling Puts Asylum-Seekers In Danger
1 min
A Central American migrant and her children walk outside El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijuana. (OMAR MARTINEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
