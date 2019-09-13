ACLU: Supreme Court Ruling Puts Asylum-Seekers In Danger
Search
X
Donate
News

ACLU: Supreme Court Ruling Puts Asylum-Seekers In Danger

1 min
Max Rivlin Nadler, KPBS
A Central American migrant and her children walk outside El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijuana.  (OMAR MARTINEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the right of the Trump Administration to stop most migrants, many of whom are from Central America, from seeking asylum in the United States. That’s going to affect thousands of migrants who journeyed to Tijuana to try to cross the border and to have their asylum petitions heard by U.S. authorities.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.