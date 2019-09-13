The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the Labor Day fire aboard a diving vessel off Santa Cruz Island. It reveals that the five surviving crew members were asleep when the fire broke out at around 3 AM. That fire killed 34 people. The last body was just pulled from the wreckage on Thursday.
Safety Questions Remain Around Conception Fire
1 min
Truth, a Truth Aquatics vessel and a sister boat to the Conception, is docked in Santa Barbara. The Conception burned and sank on Sep. 2, killing 34 people. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
News
