Trump Reportedly Wants Homeless Off the Streets and Into Federal Facilities

The Trump administration is considering taking homeless people off the streets and putting them into federally operated facilities, according to The Washington Post.

Administration officials reportedly toured an unused (and undisclosed) Federal Aviation Administration facility somewhere in the Los Angeles area.

I'm all for federal help in solving the homeless crisis, but am a little suspicious of an administration that rails against the social safety net while proposing to cut billions from the Department of Housing and Urban Development budget.

We should be particularly leery of new large-scale federally operated facilities that come from the same people who brought us indefinite detention facilities for migrant families.