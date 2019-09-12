Oakland School Board Approves Closure of Two Schools, Despite Fierce Opposition From Many Parents and Teachers

In an effort to appease the many angry attendees at the meeting, Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell said that each of the merged and expanded schools in this round of closures would get priority funding in the district’s 2020-21 budget to ensure they have the support they need to succeed.

"We will talk about what our priorities are,” she said. “We will need to think about the investments we need to make for the next school year."

Johnson-Trammell, who backs the mergers, noted the weight of the decision, acknowledging that the district is expecting to lose students who may not want to stay after their schools have closed. But she also said this created an opportunity to build stronger merged schools that may actually attract new students moving into those neighborhoods.

The move follows the board's recent approval of its Blueprint for Quality Schools plan to restructure the district and close up to 24 of its roughly 80 schools, many of which are under-enrolled and struggling academically.

In the first round of closure and mergers last year, which included the controversial shuttering of Roots International Academy, the district admitted it did not provide enough support to staff during the process. This time around, the district said, it has allotted $300,000 to help those school communities with the transition.

The proposal to close Kaiser and merge it with Sankofa has proved particularly controversial and racially fraught.

Kaiser is a diverse school in the more affluent hills with a sizable white population and strong parent involvement. Its excellent academic reputation draws students from largely middle-class families throughout North Oakland. Sankofa, on the other hand, has long struggled academically, with declining enrollment and a largely low-income, African American student body.

The months-long debate over their merger has involved heated exchanges about race and equity in Oakland, with some opponents accusing the district of pitting the two communities against each other.

Multiple parents and teachers from Kaiser gave emotional appeals before the board, pointing to the school as a shining model of success in a district with a less-than-stellar record. They implored the board to instead consider expanding the campus and bringing other schools into it.

"I think there’s a way to do this so we could be successful, but we don’t have buy-in to do this,” said Gonzales, who voted against the merger. “Without buy-in from teachers, and very little buy-in from parents, I don’t think it’s going to work and I think it’s a little irresponsible."

Some Kaiser parents have threatened to file lawsuits or initiate recall campaigns against board members. And a group of Kaiser teachers said they would refuse to participate in the redesign process, vowing to continue the fight after the vote.

"We will take a day to process and decide how to move forward as a community," said Alicia Johnson, a Kaiser parent. "A lot of damage was done intentionally to both communities, and the way forward is unclear. The board is corrupt and does not care about best outcomes for children and communities."

Sankofa parents and teachers, however, have said they would be happy to merge with anyone, as long as they could stay on their campuses and receive adequate resources to improve their school.

According to Johnson-Trammell, the schools will plan their “redesigns” this year and merge in 2020-21 with a goal of first getting the school communities to work together to support the new school and then moving toward improving academic achievement,

The board voted separately to close Oakland School of Language dual-language immersion middle school and merge it with Frick Academy, following Johnson-Trammell's promise that the two schools could spend more than a year planning their redesigns if necessary after merging onto one campus.

That move, too, while not as contentious, has also drawn ire from community members.

"The children wear uniforms now. It’s a better situation. And all of a sudden you're going to take the children in my district and move some other kids in there," one Frick parent told the board. "It’s not fair. You need to stop, man. Seriously. You need to let our children have their school."

"Closing schools is not the answer to addressing those inequities," said Keith Brown, president of the Oakland Education Association. "It's fully funding our schools."