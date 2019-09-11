Starting next school year, fourth and fifth graders in California's public schools will not be suspended for what's come be known as "willful defiance." There was already a ban on such suspensions for kindergarten through third grade, and Oakland banned the suspensions years ago. The governor signed a bill this week that expands the ban statewide.
California Fourth and Fifth Graders Won't be Suspended for Willful Defiance in 2020
2 min
Students at Esperanza Elementary School in East Oakland, one of the many small schools the school district opened in 2006. (Ana Tintocalis/KQED)
