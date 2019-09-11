California Fourth and Fifth Graders Won't be Suspended for Willful Defiance in 2020
California Fourth and Fifth Graders Won't be Suspended for Willful Defiance in 2020

Julia McEvoy
Students at Esperanza Elementary School in East Oakland, one of the many small schools the school district opened in 2006. (Ana Tintocalis/KQED)

Starting next school year, fourth and fifth graders in California's public schools will not be suspended for what's come be known as "willful defiance." There was already a ban on such suspensions for kindergarten through third grade, and Oakland banned the suspensions years ago. The governor signed a bill this week that expands the ban statewide.

