A Little Tied Up Right Now . . .

San Francisco wants to buy PG&E's electric grid in the city for $2.5 billion but the utility doesn't seem too inclined to sell.

PG&E issued a lukewarm response after Mayor London Breed and City Attorney Dennis Herrera sent a letter on Friday offering to buy "electric utility assets serving San Francisco held by Pacific Gas & Electric Company."

Something tells me the troubled utility might not want to lose hundreds of thousands of paying customers in San Francisco . . . not to mention the company is a little tied up these days.