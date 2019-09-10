Hundreds of Flight Delays and Cancellations at SFO: Here's What to Expect

Why is this happening?

Runway 28L, SFO's second-longest runway, has been showing signs of wear and tear where it intersects with two other runways. This area is the busiest section of the airport's runway system, and more than 68% of flights crossed over it in 2018, according to SFO's website.

Deep pavement repair requires two of the airport's four runways to be closed at all times and is typically done only twice a century, according to Yakel.

But this isn't the first time SFO has repaired this runway in recent years. In 2017, the airport repaved its entire top layer, which should last eight to 10 years, but discovered the base layer's fatigue during the process.

After additional investigation, airport staff decided the best solution would be to excavate a 1,900-foot section of the runway to ensure long-term reliability.

The runway will be closed for 20 days, and the airport is expected to resume normal operations on Sept. 27.

The project team selected the three-week time period from Sept. 6-27 after input from airlines at SFO, hoping to avoid busy summer and holiday travel seasons. The time period also has a low probability for rain, which could affect the asphalt paving.

How can you avoid flight delays or cancellations?

If you've already booked a flight at SFO during the next several weeks, you can ask your airline about a fee waiver to reschedule your flight.

United Airlines is already offering fee waivers for travelers to change their flights or connect in a different city.

Naturally, travelers on Twitter started expressing their frustration within the first few days of the reconstruction.