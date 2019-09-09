PG&E Round Up: Bankruptcy Plan and SF's Bid to Buy Equipment

The state's largest utility, PG&E, is set to file its plan today for how it wants to get out from under bankruptcy protection, where it's been since January. The plan would involve using billions of dollars of money from investors to pay wildfire survivors. But the San Francisco Chronicle reports it's unclear how much money will ultimately go to victims of wildfires caused by PG&E equipment. Meanwhile here in San Francisco, the city has officially placed a $2.5 billion bid to buy the PG&E grid that sits on city territory. Michael Wara is Director of the Climate and Energy Policy Program at Stanford's Woods Institute for the Environment, and joins us to talk about this.