Why Older Uber Drivers Earn Less Than Younger Ones

Cooney may be reaching an age when workers in previous eras would consider retirement. But he said he has no plans to stop driving anytime soon.

He previously worked as a concierge at a local timeshare, but he said his boss was pushy. So in 2016, he switched to Uber. It was easy to sign up, and he liked the idea of not having a boss at all.

"I set my own hours,” Cooney said. “I work when I want to work. And so far it's been working for me. I've been able to pay my bills."

But Cooney said Uber drivers in South Lake Tahoe have to deal with one major challenge: demand is highly seasonal. Tourists swarm this resort town in the summer, and they come to hit the slopes in the winter.

During the off seasons, Cooney will have long dry spells when he hardly gets any riders. This past May, "I was lucky to make $20 or $30 a day,” he said.

He’s just entered another down spell. “After Labor Day, it will start slowing down and it will be slow until Thanksgiving,” Cooney said.

Still, Cooney thinks the flexibility of driving for Uber makes it a pretty good job for older people. This part of California has a high percentage of seniors. El Dorado County’s median age of nearly 46 is the fourth highest in the state.

The gig economy can be a fallback for those struggling to find other employment, but gig jobs are not always lucrative for older workers.

Diamond, the Stanford economist, co-authored a recent study that broke down earnings for Uber drivers by age. The researchers found that 60-year-old drivers earn nearly 10% less per hour than 30-year-old drivers, on average.

That’s not because Uber pays younger and older drivers differently.

“Obviously, the Uber formula for pay is the same for all workers,” Diamond said.