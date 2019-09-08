Tiny Home Village for Homeless Youth Takes Shape in East Bay

In West Oakland on Saturday, about 150 volunteers wielding hammers, saws and other construction tools helped build a dozen small houses.
It’s part of the Berkeley non-profit Youth Spirit Artworks' Tiny House Village Project, a plan to build 100 tiny homes over the next ten years for Bay Area homeless youth.
"Tiny houses are an innovative and reasonable solution to homelessness," said Reginald Gentry, the assistant project manager for the village. "Whether it's a crisis or not, these can definitely help because they're affordable; they're easy to build."
Although the idea of tiny homes for the homeless is not new, this village will be — according to the organizers — the first transitional housing center in the Bay Area that caters specifically to young people.
Gentry says the goal of the community is to break the cycle of homelessness by preventing young people who are in unstable housing situations from falling into it in the first place.