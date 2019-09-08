Tiny Home Village for Homeless Youth Takes Shape in East Bay

According to the 2019 point-in-time count, there are 8,022 homeless people in Alameda County. Nine percent of that population are 18-24 year olds and 13% reported their first bout with homelessness began during that same age range.

The 8 by 10 feet homes are similar to a college dorm room. They will each have a lofted bed, desk, windows and solar-powered electricity. The homes can also be easily moved around since they are built on top of two-wheeled trailers. A common kitchen, bathroom and living space for the village are also in the works.

Youth Spirit Artworks plans to provide social services to the young people at the village including job training, emotional and crisis support and educational opportunities.

Berkeley resident Molly Baskette and her 13-year-old daughter Carmen were among the volunteers that came out over the weekend.

"It seemed like a really meaningful way to spend my Saturday to do something concrete, to shelter some of our most vulnerable neighbors," said Baskette. "It feels so much better to be doing something than to be going into our houses and shutting our doors and living in our peaceful prosperity."

Construction costs for the project total $760,000. Money raised for that part of the project has, so far, come from private sources like family foundations and an online GoFundMe fundraiser, according to Youth Spirit Artworks executive director Sally Hindman.

The city of Berkeley has contributed $85,000 for case management staff, according to Hindman, and the city of Oakland has awarded a $360,000 grant for operating costs when the center opens.