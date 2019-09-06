What Happens to Uber and Lyft Drivers If AB 5 Passes?

But with days left in the current legislative session, political rhetoric continues to build. Here is what we know (and don’t know) so far about this contentious labor dispute:

What happens to Uber and Lyft drivers if they are categorized as employees?

Depends on whom you ask. The companies say it would fundamentally change the rideshare industry’s hiring practices, forcing them to move to “on demand employment," which has never been done.

It would likely mean the companies would take on fewer drivers, and assign shifts much as a restaurant or retailer might schedule workers. The companies say that drivers would lose a primary attraction of the gig — flexibility.

"We would likely have to exert more control over drivers, telling them where to work, how to work, and who they can work for," Uber wrote recently. "Uber would likely hire far fewer drivers than we currently support, and we’d likely have to require a minimum number of hours per week. Scheduling and rigid shifts would become the norm, and Uber would likely prevent drivers from working for other rideshare companies."

The company says it would block drivers from signing on when the number of drivers outstrips demand, for example in a quiet neighborhood during off-peak hours. Uber and Lyft warn that riders could see higher costs and longer wait times. Riders in transit deserts, they warn, could lose service entirely.

Steve Smith, a spokesman for the California Labor Federation, called these scenarios a "corporate scare tactic" and said nothing prevents companies from maintaining flexibility.

In shifting to employee status, companies would have to offer basic worker protections such as guaranteed minimum wage, overtime pay, contributions to Social Security and Medicare, unemployment and disability insurance as well as workers’ compensation, sick leave and family leave. Workers could also get reimbursed for mileage and maintenance of their vehicles, which doesn’t currently happen.

Most likely there would be tradeoffs, wrote Harry Campbell, a Long Beach-based driver who authors The Rideshare Guy blog and podcast. Drivers, he predicts, will lose some flexibility and be prevented from driving more than 40 hours a week to avoid overtime, or even 30 hours a week to avoid healthcare benefits. There would be less incentive for Uber and Lyft to offer surge or dynamic pricing, which is now used as a financial incentive to encourage drivers to go where demand is high.

On the flip side, drivers would get at least the minimum wage plus mileage reimbursement. Another perk would be getting paid whether or not there’s a passenger in the vehicle, which doesn’t happen now.

"It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that if drivers were guaranteed a minimum wage, you wouldn’t be able to just flip the app on anytime from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.," wrote Campbell, "because there would be way too many drivers and not enough rides."

Remind me, what is the Dynamex decision?

Gig companies have been in a legal gray zone since the California Supreme Court issued the so-called Dynamex decision last year making it harder to classify workers as independent contractors. The ruling established a three-part test, or ABC test, for certifying contractors, with the highest hurdle that the work performed must be outside the company’s core business.

AB 5 by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, a former labor organizer and a Democrat from San Diego, would codify the court’s decision into state law. From labor’s perspective, this forces gig companies to start paying their fair share of payroll taxes and contribute to disability and unemployment insurance funds for workers. If they don’t, AB 5 would allow state agencies, such as the Labor Commissioner, Franchise Tax Board and Employment Development Department to enforce misclassification.