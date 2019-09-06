New Report Says California Tops List of Best States to Work In
Mary Franklin Harvin
An Amp sits on the dashboard of a Lyft driver's car on Jan. 31, 2017 in San Francisco. (Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Lyft)

California topped the list of Best States to Work in, according a new report out from Oxfam. What are we doing right? And what can we be doing better? Jeffrey Buchanan, with Working Partnerships USA, said the state should give more rights to gig economy workers.

