Female big wave surfers have been fighting to compete in the Mavericks surf contest for years.

The World Surf League just canceled it.

The big wave surf break off Pillar Point near Half Moon Bay is a notoriously fickle spot to hold a contest, WSL is only the latest organization to cut its losses and pull out of the contest.

Fortunately the waves – and quite a few surfers – won't disappear once the prize money and Jumbotron disappear.