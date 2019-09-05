Scientists Unveil Weed Breathalyzer, Launching Debate Over Next Steps

Last week, a team of researchers at the University of Pittsburgh announced the latest tool to detect THC — delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive component in cannabis — in breath.

The university's Star Lab, led by Alexander Star, began developing the box-shaped device in 2016, amid a wave of cannabis legalization across the United States. Star, a chemistry professor, partnered with Ervin Sejdic, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the same university, to build the prototype.

The device uses carbon nanotubes, which are 1/100,000 the size of human hair, to recognize the presence of THC, even when other substances are in the breath, such as alcohol. The THC molecule binds to the surface of the tubes, altering their electrical properties.

"Nanotechnology sensors can detect THC at levels comparable to or better than mass spectrometry, which is considered the gold standard for THC detection," according to the news release from the university's Swanson School of Engineering.

And the device is nearly ready for mass production.

"If we have a suitable industrial partner," Star told Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson, "then the device by itself would be quite ready in a few months."

The remaining steps, he says, include testing the prototype and correlating the device's output to the driver's level of impairment.

With alcohol, you can figure out impairment by measuring the amount of alcohol in someone's blood, which you can determine from a Breathalyzer using the "blood to breath" — or "partition" — ratio. Make that translation from breath to blood to brain, and you can get a relatively accurate sense of how drunk someone is.

"So when it comes to these marijuana breath tests, that's the million-dollar question right now," says Chris Halsor, a Denver lawyer who focuses on issues around legal cannabis.

Is there a ratio that links the amount of THC in someone's breath to the amount in the person's blood — and then to exactly how stoned that person is?

No, says Sejdic. The correlation "is basically missing, from a scientific point of view."

Sejdic and Star have figured out how to set a threshold on their device to detect only a certain amount of THC, which they say will help avoid flagging cannabis use from several days prior. But without a comprehensive understanding of the correlation between that amount and the driver's level of impairment, the device may not be particularly useful to police.