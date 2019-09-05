As state legislators near the finish line for this year's session, a bill that's gotten national attention would make it harder for companies like Uber and Lyft to classify workers as independent contractors. What AB5 hasn't gotten nearly as much attention for is the impact it would have on the newspaper industry.
San Francisco Chronicle's Editor-in-Chief Audrey Cooper: Gig Worker Bill Will Hurt Newspapers
3 min
AB5 would have an impact on the newspaper industry, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Editor-in-Chief. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.