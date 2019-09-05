New S.F. Pilot to Target Homeless Residents Most in Need of Mental Health, Addiction Services

Breed, a lifelong San Franciscan, said she was acutely aware of the harrowing scenes on the city's streets.

"We know that there's a mental health crisis here in San Francisco," Breed said during Wednesday's news conference at South of Market Mental Health Services on Harrison Street. "What I see is something I've never seen in my lifetime of growing up in the city, and that is people who are in serious, serious crisis. And the fact is, that in San Francisco, the frustration is that we have a lot of resources, we have a lot of dedicated revenues to help support people, but we have discovered that the coordination has to be better, it has to be more efficient."

The first stage of the pilot will target a select group of 230 — out of 4,000 — of the most vulnerable homeless individuals, who will receive immediate care and be placed in permanent supportive housing, Breed said.

The initiative is largely centered on data gathered by the city's Department of Public Health, according to Dr. Anton Nigusse Bland, San Francisco's newly hired Director of Mental Health Reform.

"We looked very closely at who used San Francisco's social and health care services in the most recent fiscal year," he said. "Out of nearly 18,000 people experiencing homeless, we found that close to 4,000 of them also have both a history of serious mental illness and of substance abuse disorder."

Bland acknowledged the challenge of getting many of those most in need of treatment to participate voluntarily, but said the new program would be "relentless" in pursuing them and offering help. On average, it takes about four months of contact before individuals in this high-need population accept help, he noted.