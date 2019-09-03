Nevada Lawmakers Split on Gun Violence Summit
Nevada Lawmakers Split on Gun Violence Summit

Paul Boger, KUNR
Semi-automatic rifles are seen for sale in a gun shop in Las Vegas on Oct. 4, 2017, days after a mess shooting that killed 58 people in the Nevada city. (Robyn Beck/AFP-Getty Images)

It's been two weeks since California lawmakers sent a letter to their counterparts in Nevada asking for a summit aimed at tackling gun violence. Paul Boger from our partners at KUNR in Reno reports that legislative leaders in the Silver state are split on whether to accept an invitation.

