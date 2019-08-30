San Francisco's First Safe Parking Lot for People Living in Vehicles Takes Step Forward

The pilot program would provide space for 33 vehicles, bathrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a kitchen and eating areas. The facility would also have 24-hour security and office space for onsite services.

"One of the challenges of getting people out of their vehicles is this is their only asset," said Supervisor Ahsha Safaí, who introduced the legislation. "So if we have a space where they can store it and then transition them into more permanent housing options, this provides that gateway."

Safaí said people would need to be referred by the Homeless Outreach Team to get a parking spot. Residents would be allowed to stay for up to 90 days, with the potential for an extension at the director's discretion.

Mayor London Breed allocated $1 million to fund the project, and the Board of Supervisors appropriated $200,000 as well.

It will cost the city an estimated $500,000 to get the site ready for use by the end of this year.

But the space would only serve as a temporary spot. According to the plan, the center would be located at the future site of Balboa Upper Yards, a 138-unit affordable housing complex slated to begin construction in October 2020.