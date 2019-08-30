Commercial Whaling's Last Holdout: The Bay Area?

A record number of whales have been struck by ships off the California coast this year.

A new listening station in the Santa Barbara Channel aims to cut down on those deaths — but it's a difficult problem since whale feeding grounds are often located near major ports, including those at Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation's busiest.

While researching ship strikes and whale deaths, I stumbled across an interesting fact: the Del Monte Fishing Co. (no relation to Del Monte Foods) based in Richmond had a quota to kill and process 75 sperm whales in 1971.

That number jumped out at me because a 2017 study found that around 80 whales are killed by ship strikes off the West Coast every year.

After looking more closely at the historical record and visiting the National Park Service's Maritime Research Center, I realized the whales in the 1970s and earlier had it much, much worse than the whales dodging ships today.

