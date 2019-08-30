California's Section 8 Renters Face a Severe Housing Shortage. Can Lawmakers Help?

She worries about what will happen if she can’t find an apartment in time, before her voucher expires.

“I would end up homeless. Or maybe I move in with a family member ... I don’t know at that point, if I lose my voucher, what I’m going to do.”

Nicknamed after Section 8 of the federal Housing Act, the Housing Choice Voucher program is the country’s largest low-income housing assistance program, helping about 2.2 million households secure housing in the private rental market. The program was created in the 1970s as an alternative to public housing projects.

However, advocates for the poor say that landlords often reject Section 8 tenants based on racist or class stereotypes.

“It’s gotten so bad that it’s almost completely undermined the initial purpose of the Section 8 program in that it was supposed to allow people that were financially disadvantaged to live in high-resource communities,” said Leah Simon-Weisberg, who leads the tenants rights program at Centro Legal de la Raza in Oakland.

“In the same way it’s unacceptable to say ‘No Jews’…, it has to be equally unacceptable to say ‘No Section 8.’”

Landlord and real estate lobbies oppose Mitchell’s bill because they say the red tape required to work with federal agencies is burdensome and can cost money through vacancies.

Greg Terzakis, senior vice president of the California Apartment Association, said it can take weeks to get inspections, which are required before units can qualify for Section 8 vouchers. He also said the federal money is sometimes late. Plus, Section 8 requires a one-year lease while some landlords prefer month-to-month contracts.

“Normally, renters give you an application, you run a background check, credit, say yes or no and you’re done,” he said. “But with Section 8, there’s an additional paperwork packet. You have to take it to the housing authority, once it’s reviewed they have to send you a letter telling you when the inspection is going to be.”

Fresno’s Housing Authority acknowledged the process can be difficult.

“There may be some inconsistencies on our part. Those are things we are working on through monitoring and training. We hear them,” said Angie Nguyen, chief of staff at the Fresno Housing Authority.