Hate Crime? Sikh Community Asks FBI to Investigate Stabbing Death in Tracy

In August 2018, two teenagers — including the son of the police chief — in Manteca were charged with attacking, knocking to the ground, kicking and spitting on 71-year-old Sahib Singh Natt, whose turban was knocked off. Police say robbery was the motive.

In July 2018, 50-year-old Surjit Malhi was attacked in Turlock while putting up political campaign signs. He was ambushed by two men who beat him and spray-painted a neo-Nazi symbol on his truck. No arrests have been made.

"As we look to learn more, we expect that local law enforcement will continue to investigate this case thoroughly, including the possibility that bias was a motivating factor in his murder," Kaur said, referring to Parmjit Singh's death.

Basim Elkarra, executive director of CAIR-Sacramento, released a statement standing in solidarity and urging witnesses to come forward. Elkarra urged community members to report any bias incidents to law enforcement and to CAIR-Sacramento Valley at 916-441-6269 or by filing a report.

"We are demanding that hate crime charges be brought" when the killer is caught, said Megan Daly, spokeswoman for a global human rights advocacy group, United Sikhs.

According to a report by the California Attorney General’s Office, records show hate crimes have jumped roughly 44% from 2014 to 2017.

At a community meeting in Tracy, some elderly people questioned if it was safe to go to the park. Local law enforcement stated that a hate crime has not been ruled out, but that it cannot be confirmed.

"We will not let this one incident affect how we feel about Tracy, and Tracy is a very safe, very family-friendly, and very diverse city," said Jass Sangha, an organizer within the Sikh community at Monday’s meeting.

Police have not determined a motive for the Sunday attack but said they were looking into all possibilities. On Monday, they released video of a man who was seen running in the park area around the time of the stabbing, and asked for public help in identifying him.

However, investigators haven't determined whether the man is connected to the killing, police said. The video was taken from a nearby elementary school. Surveillance cameras at the park haven't worked for years because they were installed by a neighborhood watch group that has since disbanded, police told KXTV-TV.

Singh came to the United States three years ago from India to stay with family in Tracy. He had two children and three grandchildren.