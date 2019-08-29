State Corrections Officer Fired for Lying to Police About Alleged Sex With Minor

Ortega also used video chat a few times and asked the girl to undress and masturbate in front of the camera.

In July 2014 the girl — then 17 years old — stayed with Ortega in his Vacaville home. She told Vacaville police that the two had intercourse once and oral sex a number of times over the nine-day visit, according to the prison system’s report.

Ortega purchased a plane ticket for the girl to visit a second time in December 2014.

The relationship sputtered out shortly after when Ortega told her he liked her as a friend.

The young woman, contacted Vacaville police in December 2017 to press charges, according to a disciplinary notice to Ortega.

“Now that (redacted) was older, she realized that she had felt taken advantage of and manipulated by you,” the record says.

A police officer interviewed Ortega on June 13 of last year about the girl’s allegations “that she was raped multiple times by you and there were some other sexual acts performed.”

Ortega repeatedly denied having had sex with the minor or ever using force. He eventually admitted the girl came to visit him once and they had oral sex.

“In actual fact, you and (redacted) engaged in numerous sexual acts,” the warden wrote, finding that Ortega’s dishonesty justified firing him.

The records show that Ortega confided in the Vacaville police officer that he was worried about his employment.

“I’m wondering what this will do to my job,” Ortega is quoted as saying. “It horrifies me that there’s any kind of potential that my ability to continue to do what I do might be affected by this.”

Ortega spent roughly a month in jail before posting $45,000 in bail. His case is scheduled for trial in Solano County court in November.