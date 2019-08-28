Domestic Violence Bill Is Personal for State Senator Susan Rubio

State Senator Susan Rubio, a Democrat representing the San Gabriel Valley, wants survivors of domestic violence to have more time to report abuse. Senate Bill 273 would extend the statute of limitations, in certain circumstances, from the current three years to eight years. It would apply when new audio, video, photos, and written evidence appears...or if an abuser confesses. This is personal for the Senator. She herself is a survivor of domestic abuse.
The California State Capitol on January 31, 2011 in Sacramento, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
