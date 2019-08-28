The aftermath of the October 2017 wildfires will be felt in Sonoma County for years to come, but in some ways you might not expect. This year, the County lost millions of dollars in property tax revenue due to the fires. The resulting budget cuts could affect several programs, including one that provides healthcare for teenage parents.
After Wildfires, Sonoma County Cuts Health Programs
2 min
Ashley Vejar and her son Angel who participated in Teen Parent Connections, a Sonoma County health program that's on the chopping block because of declining tax revenues post-wildfire. (Adia White/KRCB) (Adia White/KRCB)
