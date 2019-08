An oil spill that may have spewed out more than 50 million gallons of crude has been flowing near Chevron wells in Kern County since 2003.

State oil and gas regulators are investigating.

In May, during another Chevron "surface expression," the long-running spill was flowing at a rate of 3,000 barrels of oil a day.

It sure seems like an awful long time for Chevron and the state Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources to do something about an oil spill.