The Art of Basketball: Warriors' Chase Center Embraces Local Artists

Warriors' team president Rick Welts, who presided over the media unveiling this week, has spent the last three years or more focusing on how to maximize the team's new state-of-the-art facility. It sits on 11 acres of prime real estate that will eventuallyinclude a 5.5-acre park, some 20 restaurant and retail spaces outside the arena, two office buildings and a 10,000-square-foot Warriors store.

While the team will play more than 40 regular and pre-season games each year, plus any post-season playoff games the team has already booked a star-studded concert lineup, including Elton John, Janet Jackson, Cher and Mumford & Sons.

The $1.4 billion Chase Center was designed by an architectural team that included Gensler, Manica Architecture and Kendall/Heaton Associates. Inside and out it incorporates eye-catching art, including a hanging mobile by Alexander Calder on loan from the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art which visitors will see as they pass through the west entrance off Third Street.

The Bay side entrance will feature a piece titled "Seeing Spheres" by international artist Olafur Eliasson. It consists of five fifteen-and-a-half steel spheres which imply basketballs. The reflective surfaces will create the kind of images seen at Chicago's iconic "Cloud Gate" sculpture affectionately known as "the Bean."

Also on the east side of Chase Center is a mosaic created by the Precita Eyes Muralists from San Francisco's Mission District.

It's one of dozens of pieces resulting from the Warriors' "Call for Artists" program.

Monday afternoon another artist, Guillaume Ollivier from Oakland, was lying on his stomach inside Chase Center painting his signature at the bottom of a mural he created with San Francisco artist Chad Hasegawa, a reminder that Chase Center is still something of a work in progress.

Through the upper hallways of Chase Center are iconic framed photos from Warriors teams past and present, including a mesmerizing San Francisco Chronicle photo of Stephen Curry holding the Larry O'Brien trophy during the team's 2018 NBA Championship celebration parade in Oakland, the city and gathered fans reflecting off the trophy.

After an injury-plagued season in which the Warriors lost to Toronto in the NBA finals, fans are hoping the artistry continues on the court once the team's first season at Chase Center begins in October.