Legislators Try to Protect Patients from Abuse During Pelvic Exams

A former USC gynecologist charged with sexually abusing numerous patients is free on bail. Dr. George Tyndall was released on Friday and could get up to 53 years in prison. There are allegations of abuse from almost 400 women who went to him for medical care during his 27 years at the campus clinic. This case has inspired lawmakers to think about how to prevent this kind of abuse. This bill would require doctors to educate patients about what's supposed to happen during a pelvic exam.