San Francisco Police Chief Apologizes to LGBTQ Community

San Francisco's police chief apologized Monday for the way the department historically treated LGBTQ people and for "the harm that was caused."

"Unless the wrongs of the past are acknowledged and dealt with appropriately, our past will continue to put a stain on the present and on our future," Chief William Scott said during a "Reflection and Reconciliation Session" aimed at increasing trust between the LGBTQ community and police.

The forum was hosted by the San Francisco Police Department and GLIDE Memorial Church, which also provides a number of social services and programs.