In California, Nearly 40% of Young Adults Live With Their Parents. Here's How They Do It

Despite a booming economy and sizzling job market, millennial, and now Generation Z, Californians are as likely to live at home as young Californians were a decade ago during the depths of the Great Recession

“This has, I think, surprised many of us, including myself,” said Richard Fry, a senior researcher with the Pew Research Center, who says he expected multi-generational living arrangements to decline as the economy recovered.

“Clearly in certain areas rents have gone up and the cost of living independently has increased.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the roughly 3.6 million Californians living with mom and dad into their 20’s and early 30’s. Yes, including the sex stuff.

The Geography of Living With Your Parents

California is not the only state with a high rate of young adults living with mom and dad. The living arrangement is equally common in high-cost states such as New York and Massachusetts. In New Jersey, an astonishing 46% of 18- to 34-year olds stay with at least one of their parents, according to Census Bureau data.

Looking at where in California young adults are living with their parents explains a lot about the reasons why. Somewhat counterintuitively, expensive urban cores in places such as San Diego and San Francisco actually have relatively low rates of young adults living at home, owing to the large numbers of twenty-somethings who shack up with roommates to defray housing costs.

Hotspots where stay-at-homers are most ubiquitous usually come in one of two flavors: affluent suburbs near the coast, or lower-income areas often farther inland and with a high concentration of Latino households.

Places like Mission Viejo, with a median household income of over $100,000, are a good example of that first flavor. So are expensive Southern California communities like Palos Verdes or Bay Area burbs like Cupertino and Saratoga, where more than half of young adults live at home.

On the other end of the income spectrum are places like Imperial County, in the southeast tip of the state, or portions of Fresno and Merced counties in the Central Valley. Housing prices are relatively low, but poverty rates are high. Here, young adults are often providing essential financial support to their families.

“The degree of help that young people are giving their parents, particularly among Hispanics, is important to keep in mind,” said Jessica Hardie, professor of sociology at Hunter College, CUNY, who studies transitions to adulthood. “I think it’s important to think about how it’s benefitting the parents, not just the young adults.”

Who are These Young People, Exactly?

Not all of them are so young. About 1 of every 4 Californians between 25 and 34 live with their parents — around 1.5 million people, according to a CalMatters analysis of Census Bureau data.

Stay-at-homers are more likely to be male than female, are more likely to be a person of color than white, and are more likely to live in an immigrant household than their counterparts who have flown the coop.

Beyond the financial benefits of living at home, cultural differences in the stigmas attached to staying with parents — and feelings of obligation to family — also contribute to the trend. Nearly half of California Latinos between 18 and 34 live at home.

“[Hispanics] tend to have higher levels of what we call familism — high regard for family, obligations to family, closeness to family members,” said Hardie, who researches young adult living arrangements.





Stereotypes of unemployed, shiftless man-children playing X-Box in their parents’ basement aren’t really borne out by the data. More than 40% of California stay-at-homers are enrolled in school of some sort, often community college. The vast majority who are not in school are working at least part time.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, those who are working typically aren’t making much money. The median income for a working stay-at-homer over the age of 25 is just north of $22,000.

Love and Sex, with Parents Down the Hall

Where do young Californians living at home get intimate with their partners? Some are resorting to a tried and true form of privacy.

A Hyundai. Sedan.

“[The car] is small. Very small. Compact, really,” laughed Vicki, a 22-year-old college student who lives with her parents in the suburbs of Sacramento.

Vicki and her boyfriend Logan, 25, have fond memories of a parking lot across from the football field at Sacramento State University. Vicki and Logan are pseudonyms — they requested their real names not be used for this story.

Logan also lives with his parents, which made finding a place to have sex somewhat problematic, at least early in the relationship. Vicki’s parents forbid Logan from spending the night.

So on weekdays after class, Vicki would tell her parents she would be studying late — like 3 a.m. late.

“At times it would have been more comfortable or more convenient if we could go to like an apartment or a room in general,” said Vicki. “But for a while it was fun.”

Three months into the relationship, Vicki and Logan now typically get intimate in Logan’s bedroom at his parents’ place. Logan says his parents generally don’t care, or at least haven’t told him if they do. He chips in on the mortgage anyway.

“This is a new world for both parents and children,” said Dr. Helen Fisher, a researcher on sex and love at the Kinsey Institute. “In my day, one never took a boy home. Never.”