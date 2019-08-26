Pitcher Discovered on Social Media Lands Chance with A's

A coach saw him and immediately encouraged Patterson to play baseball, if not collegiately then in the pros. So a couple of weeks later Patterson began contemplating the idea of chasing a lost dream once more, as a pitcher.

But last December, Patterson's plan to resume baseball was stalled again when he got hit by a car while riding his electric longboard. He broke the wrist on his left, non-throwing hand and needed surgery.

"It was a very, very sad day, like all this work over the last two months was for nothing," he recalled.

Patterson returned to Kansas City for two weeks at Christmas last year and his family urged him to push on. By January he was throwing off a mound again in Nashville with a cast on the other hand, and that's when about 20 colleges came calling along with a handful of major league organizations. Patterson hired an agent.

He also began working closely with Jarrod Parker, who played for the A's before a pair of Tommy John surgeries forced him out of the game. Parker opened Parker Sports Performance last September in Nashville, and Patterson was one of the first athletes to participate in a regular training program at the center.

"Lucky enough to have him walk through the door first of all," said Parker. "Rarely do people get that kind of chance. Usually it's kind of that pipe dream. He came in and put his nose to the ground. We threw so much at the kid when he was here to prep him for the situation."

The A's signed Patterson, who struck out the side in order during his first pro appearance Aug. 15. His second outing wasn't as smooth with Patterson giving up three runs on two hits in two innings. Then Sunday night, in his final start before the rookie ball season concludes Monday, Patterson struck out two and retired the first eight hitters he faced before being pulled after a two-out single in the third.